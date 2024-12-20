Open Menu

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts And Mathematics (STEAM) Contest Held At District Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at district level

In line with CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education in the province, the District Education Authority organized STEM competitions at the district level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) In line with CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education in the province, the District Education Authority organized STEM competitions at the district level.

The competition was held at Government Technical High School People’s Colony in which boys and girls presented innovative projects and models. Government Technical High School People’s Colony No 1 stood first and secured a distinguished certificate with a cash prize of Rs 30,000.

Government Agro Technical High School Chak No 226-RB remained second. The school secured a distinguished certificate and a cash prize of Rs 20,000 while Government MC High School, Susan Road, got third position. The school was awarded a distinguished certificate and a Rs10,000 cash prize.

Officers of the education department, teachers, students and representatives from electronic and print media, civil society were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Education Punjab Civil Society Road Media From Government

Recent Stories

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

13 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024

13 minutes ago
 The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 i ..

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties

5 minutes ago
 Trust in digital payments growing as retail paymen ..

Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio ca ..

1 minute ago
 CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation ..

CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making ag ..

Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making agriculture profitable

1 minute ago
 69 PMS officers promoted

69 PMS officers promoted

5 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national me ..

Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress

1 minute ago
 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathema ..

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at d ..

1 minute ago
 CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desk ..

CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitat ..

1 minute ago
 Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcy ..

Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcycle

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan