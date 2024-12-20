Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at district level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) In line with CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education in the province, the District Education Authority organized STEM competitions at the district level.

The competition was held at Government Technical High School People’s Colony in which boys and girls presented innovative projects and models. Government Technical High School People’s Colony No 1 stood first and secured a distinguished certificate with a cash prize of Rs 30,000.

Government Agro Technical High School Chak No 226-RB remained second. The school secured a distinguished certificate and a cash prize of Rs 20,000 while Government MC High School, Susan Road, got third position. The school was awarded a distinguished certificate and a Rs10,000 cash prize.

Officers of the education department, teachers, students and representatives from electronic and print media, civil society were present on the occasion.