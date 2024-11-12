Open Menu

Science & Technology Exhibition Held At Government Girls Degree College Kotri

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Science & technology exhibition held at Government Girls Degree College Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics exhibition was organized at Government Girls Degree College Kotri, inaugurated by Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad Professor Nasir Iqbal.

At the event, students showcased their creativity and intellectual skills, presenting over 27 interdisciplinary models.

Projects highlighted their talents across various fields, focusing on modern scientific and technological innovations.

Addressing the event, Professor Nasir Iqbal praised the efforts of female students, noting that such projects not only elevate educational standards but also build confidence and enhance future success prospects.

Principal of College Rukhsana Parveen Junejo explained that the exhibition aimed to inspire scientific, creative and research-oriented attitudes in students, aligning them with modern demands. Parents and teachers also appreciated the students' performances, affirming that exhibitions like this can positively transform the educational environment.

The event was attended by Assistant Director Maliha Soomro, Dr. Feroz Shah from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, organizing committee members Professor Hamida Mirbahar, Aaisha Erum, Nazish Nazir, along with faculty, officials and a large number of students.

