Science & Technology Exhibition Held At Government Girls Degree College Kotri
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 08:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics exhibition was organized at Government Girls Degree College Kotri, inaugurated by Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad Professor Nasir Iqbal.
At the event, students showcased their creativity and intellectual skills, presenting over 27 interdisciplinary models.
Projects highlighted their talents across various fields, focusing on modern scientific and technological innovations.
Addressing the event, Professor Nasir Iqbal praised the efforts of female students, noting that such projects not only elevate educational standards but also build confidence and enhance future success prospects.
Principal of College Rukhsana Parveen Junejo explained that the exhibition aimed to inspire scientific, creative and research-oriented attitudes in students, aligning them with modern demands. Parents and teachers also appreciated the students' performances, affirming that exhibitions like this can positively transform the educational environment.
The event was attended by Assistant Director Maliha Soomro, Dr. Feroz Shah from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, organizing committee members Professor Hamida Mirbahar, Aaisha Erum, Nazish Nazir, along with faculty, officials and a large number of students.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDWP approves Rs 4b for two health sector schemes20 seconds ago
-
AC visits brick kilns to address pollution issues26 seconds ago
-
SPSC declares written results of post of Secondary School Teachers10 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab for tangible steps to fight smog10 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds Khuli Katchery10 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi orders proactive measures against criminal elements20 minutes ago
-
CM sets Dec 31 deadline for revamping 1,236 health centers30 minutes ago
-
PU LLB online admission schedule30 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice to Sher Afzal Murawat on ICA40 minutes ago
-
DC vows to improve medical facilities at district headquarters hospital Kohistan40 minutes ago
-
Admin taking robust steps to curb smog in Muzaffargarh district: DC50 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor sees UAE partnership revolutionizing logistics in Pakistan50 minutes ago