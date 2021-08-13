Science, technology instrumental to deal with growing global challenges: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said advancement in the field of science and technology can prove instrumental to deal with the growing global challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said advancement in the field of science and technology can prove instrumental to deal with the growing global challenges.

In a meeting with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar held here, he said the Ministry of Science and Technology will join hands with the Kamyab Jawan programme to benefit the youth of Pakistan.

Shibli said the Ministry of Science and Technology intends to give opportunities and platforms to the youth for showcasing their best talents in the science and technology field.

He said the Kamyab Jawan programme is aimed at providing more business opportunities to the younger generation which is vital for the country's development.

Speaking on the occasion, Dar termed youth as the biggest asset of Pakistan.

He said the present government is focusing on utilizing their potential in a constructive way through providing them best opportunities to excel in their respective fields.