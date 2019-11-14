Science, technology sector budget to be increased substantially: Fawad Chaudhry

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday announced to increase the budget of science and technology sector substantially next year to strengthen its relevant departments and bring further improvements.

Speaking at Margalla Dialogue arranged by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) at a local hotel, he said world is changing rapidly and policies are also changing with the passage of time.

The federal minister emphasized on exploring the ways to curb misuse of internet in the country.

The federal minister said it is not the duty of the government to run businesses but it is the domain of private sector to run businesses.

He said Research and Development institutions in civil and military sectors lack coordination which is direly needed.

Recalling the past achievements, he said Pakistan was among the initial seven countries which developed fighter jets and it is the second country of South Asia which launched rocket.

He said Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research was established in 1952 when there was no any such institution. While Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources was formed in 1964. Pakistan was among the initial countries of South Asia who introduced the mobile phones.

