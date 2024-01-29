Open Menu

Scientific-based Measures Prerequisite For Sustainable Agriculture Development: Dr Iqrar

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM

Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: Dr Iqrar

Scientific-based measures are prerequisite to achieve sustainable agricultural development and combat challenges of the modern era for a better tomorrow, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Scientific-based measures are prerequisite to achieve sustainable agricultural development and combat challenges of the modern era for a better tomorrow, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a training workshop titled "Dynamic Human Environment Games" under the auspices of Center for Advanced Studies, UAF here on Monday.

Dr Iqrar said that the national policies must be mapped out by analyzing the relationship between the factors affecting our human environment and its impact in the future.

In the context of increasing population, it is inevitable to jack up per acre production, for which we have to bring modern agricultural methods at the doorsteps of the farming community, he added.

He said that we should come up with agricultural recommendations by keeping in mind the link between various factors affecting agriculture.

The resource person of the workshop was Prof. Dr. Andrew Bell from Corner University USA. He informed the participants in detail about modeling of human-environment interaction and said that through the scientific model, the effects of different factors can be easily analyzed.

UAF Prof Dr Asif Kamran said that for a knowledge-based economy, we have to frame comprehensive policies based on scientific research to pave the way for development and prosperity.

