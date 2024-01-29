- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: Dr Iqrar
Scientific-based Measures Prerequisite For Sustainable Agriculture Development: Dr Iqrar
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM
Scientific-based measures are prerequisite to achieve sustainable agricultural development and combat challenges of the modern era for a better tomorrow, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Scientific-based measures are prerequisite to achieve sustainable agricultural development and combat challenges of the modern era for a better tomorrow, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.
He expressed these views while presiding over a training workshop titled "Dynamic Human Environment Games" under the auspices of Center for Advanced Studies, UAF here on Monday.
Dr Iqrar said that the national policies must be mapped out by analyzing the relationship between the factors affecting our human environment and its impact in the future.
In the context of increasing population, it is inevitable to jack up per acre production, for which we have to bring modern agricultural methods at the doorsteps of the farming community, he added.
He said that we should come up with agricultural recommendations by keeping in mind the link between various factors affecting agriculture.
The resource person of the workshop was Prof. Dr. Andrew Bell from Corner University USA. He informed the participants in detail about modeling of human-environment interaction and said that through the scientific model, the effects of different factors can be easily analyzed.
UAF Prof Dr Asif Kamran said that for a knowledge-based economy, we have to frame comprehensive policies based on scientific research to pave the way for development and prosperity.
Recent Stories
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent
Bugti determined to revive national game
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament
Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery
PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners
Cart rider hit to death
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation
Pakistan assembles around 9mln mobile phones worth $1.5bln in two years : Dr Uma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Cart rider hit to death5 minutes ago
-
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls25 minutes ago
-
Bachelor of Engineering Technology curriculum launched26 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi, resumes charge as BISEH chairman27 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif is only option to put country back on growth trajectory: Rana Sana Ullah27 minutes ago
-
President inaugurates 'Sundas Foundation Karachi Centre'36 minutes ago
-
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest with Bangkok Road Sho ..12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan assembles around 9mln mobile phones worth $1.5bln in two years : Dr Umar Saif12 minutes ago
-
Counsel General says Arab Health event to provide Pakistani firms exports opportunities9 minutes ago
-
Police starts three-day election training for officials47 minutes ago