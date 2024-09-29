Scientific evidence probe demanded for ascertaining GMOs’ role in agriculture resilience

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Speakers at a roundtable dialogue have demanded of a high-level study to probe the science behind genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to debunk the myths around the scientifically altered seed species.

The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) jointly held a roundtable dialogue on GMOs Soybean import constraints and resistance to scientifically altered seeds.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain participated roundtable as chief guest, a news release on Sunday said.

The Minister on the occasion announced that he would make efforts to convene a cabinet committee meeting to bring all relevant ministries on one page to take a unanimous decision on the matter.

Rana Tanveer Hussain supported the idea to allow GMOs Soyabean import but deferred the decision to the Ministry of Climate Change experts to establish an expert stance on it.

In his opening remarks, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI said there should be a well-informed dialogue backed by scientific evidence in order to take decision on import of GMOs.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad in his technical presentation apprised the Minister and the participants that the GMOs have been in cultivation since 1990s, whereas the Soybean is a Kharif crop and our scientific community neglected it for years to consider it for research.

He underlined that there is a need to accept the science behind the GMO-based soybean.

In terms of opportunity, Dr Iqrar underlined that it is revealed through scientific studies that GMO-based crops are climate-adaptive, resistant to harsh weather, and bear better crop productivity.

Business Sector Representative, Shakeel Ashfaq said GMO’ debate is overshadowed by the safe usage of biotechnology solutions for GMOs whereas it’s also important to note that the GMOs soybean would be used primarily for poultry feed.

He added that the Biosafety guidelines should be prepared and the EPA should approve the GMOs keeping in view the evidence.

Dr Asif Ali Khan, Chairman National Pakistan Seed Development Corporation said the GMOs soybean is critically important in raising climate change impacts on crop production to ensure food security and crop resilience against environmental degradation impacts.

Vice President, the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Dr Yousuf Zafar said the official permissions are halted due to a lack of knowledge on the science behind GMOs. The government should embrace that technology keeping in view the facts that the EU after China is the second largest GMO importer as they import 80 million tonnes whereas Pakistan only imports 2.5 million tonnes.