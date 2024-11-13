Scientific Exhibition Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A scientific exhibition was held in Government Girls Elementary School here Wednesday.
Students of the school illustrated scientific experiments and projects. They showcased their scientific and innovative skills by creating machines out of scrap material and reassembling wood to create benches, frames, and other useful items.
On the occasion, attendees appreciated the roles of the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), which collaborated on the event.
The students who produced the models received great applause from visitors.
“We feel encouraged by the appreciation; it boosted our confidence,” said Fatima Zahara, surrounded by excited fellow students and other visitors.
The organizers and teachers appeared impressed by the big turnout and keen interest shown by young female students in the medical and engineering models.
Speakers said education was a must to ensure a better society, and it was necessary to educate girls.
They stressed that both the public and private sectors should play their due role in that regard.
