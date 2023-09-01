Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A Scientific Exhibition was organized by the Faculty of Science in the College of Nursing for Female in Larkana, on Friday.

In which around 150 students including Pashmina Nadeem, Sughra Baloch, Sonia Buriro, Arzoo Abbasi, Sonhan Jatoi and other students of the college presented models of human structure, different parts of the body, environment and other scientific topics made by their hands for exhibition.

The special guests in the exhibition were Principal of the college Ghulam Qadir Baloch senior lecturer and researcher of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Saira Chandio, Senior lecturer and researcher of College for Male Nursing, nursing instructor Ijaz Ahmed Noonari, chairman of Young Nurses Association, Larkana Sadiq Chandio, Mohammad Qasim Jaskani, and faculty members of the college., clinical instructor Waheed Ahmed Mugheri, Danish Sami and students attended in the exhibition in a large number.

On this occasion, the guests and the teachers of the college visited the scientific exhibition where the students also informed them about the models made by their own hands.

The guests, on the occasion, said that the purpose of setting up a scientific exhibition in the college is to highlight the hidden skills of female students because to understand the subject of science and more experience is needed than theory, so this scientific exhibition has been organized for female students, they said.

The speakers said that the students demonstrate their skills and gain more skills.

On this occasion, the students participating in the scientific exhibition said that a scientific exhibition has been organized for the first time in College of Nursing Female Larkana.

They also said In which we are giving information to the guests, college faculty and other students with models made by our own hands.