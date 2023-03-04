Scientific exhibition organized

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A scientific exhibition was organized in Government Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot on Saturday.

Students of BS classes took part in the exhibition and presented various models.

MS Allama Iqbal Memorial (Civil) Hospital Dr Muhammed Ilyas Rana was the chief guest while Deputy Director Colleges Prof Shams Ali, Dr Abdul Latif, Principal Technical College Prof Yousaf Sulehri and Principal Allama Iqbal Women College Prof Zeba Zahoor were also present.

Students of University of Sialkot also participated in the exhibition and appreciatedthe event.