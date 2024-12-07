Scientific mela continue in the govt primary schools

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A scientific exhibition and cultural event was organized in Government Primary School Sheikh Zayed Colony School 2 of Larkana city on Saturday, in which scientific and cultural models and projects were presented for exhibition by the students of the school.

District Education Officer Primary Larkana Anees ur Rahman Jalbani, School Headmaster Abdul Hameed Memon, male and female teachers visited the scientific and cultural exhibition where students presented their models and projects.

On this occasion District Education Officer Primary Larkana Anees ur Rahman Jalbani said that the objective of scientific and cultural exhibition to highlight the abilities of primary school children in Larkana by the department of education is to engage them in curricular activities as well as extra-curricular activities.

It is to highlight their abilities by including them so that they can actively participate in every competition, which will encourage them and they will be able to highlight their abilities in a better way, he added.

He said the purpose of organizing the scientific and cultural event is to improve the mental abilities of children. A large number of students were present in the Scientific Mela.