Scientific Models Exhibition Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, an exhibition of scientific models was organized at the Government Associate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, under the auspices of the Higher education Department under the “Parha likha Punjab Program.
Female students from different government colleges of the four districts displayed their art and presented scientific models in the exhibition. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and ADCR Fahad Mahmood inspected the awareness stalls of scientific models set up by the students, appreciated their creative abilities and congratulated them.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan also presented trophies and certificates of appreciation to three position holders for best scientific models. He said that creative competitions of scientific models are very important for the development of talent and the aim of the scientific models competition is to stimulate creative abilities of students and promote science and technology.
