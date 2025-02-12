Scientific Research Key To Pakistan’s National Progress: Dr. Iqbal Choudhry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhry Wednesday emphasized that scientific research and technological advancement are the driving forces behind a nation’s progress and must be prioritized to ensure sustainable development.
In an exclusive interview, he underscored that modern global progress is fundamentally knowledge-driven. “Sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development today is rooted in technology and knowledge, not merely in natural resources,” he remarked during an interview with APP.
Dr. Choudhry explained that even with abundant natural resources and a large population, a nation’s development depends on advancements in relevant technologies and their effective implementation.
He asserted that research and development (R&D) are indispensable for Pakistan’s progress, particularly in addressing the country’s pressing crises in water, energy, and food security. “To overcome these challenges, we must explore technological solutions tailored to our unique circumstances,” he stressed.
He underscored the importance of technological innovation in addressing social challenges, particularly in education. “To achieve national development, we need to educate the out-of-school children in Pakistan. With our large youth population, rich in creative potential, we must focus on skill development and technology-driven education to prepare them for global and local job markets.”
Dr. Choudhry further highlighted the need for a robust higher education system and well-established R&D institutions.
“Investing in education and research is critical. Unfortunately, in Pakistan’s political landscape, science, technology, and education have often been sidelined despite their global recognition as bipartisan priorities.”
Reflecting on Pakistan's past, he lamented the diminishing support for higher education and R&D due to shifting priorities and economic constraints.
“There was a time when higher education thrived in Pakistan, but financial hardships led to reduced funding, deteriorating research capacity, and brain drain, as many of our brightest minds seek opportunities abroad,” he noted.
He called for urgent action to reverse this trend by promoting higher education, R&D, and technological skills to boost employability and retain talent.
Responding to a question on Pakistan’s expenditure on scientific research, Dr. Choudhry provided a comparison.
“Globally, the average spending on scientific research is 0.8% of GDP. Pakistan allocates less than 0.2%, lagging behind even Sub-Saharan African nations and several Muslim countries, including Bangladesh and the Maldives. Without adequate investment, no country can excel in scientific innovation and technological development.”
He explained the direct correlation between investment in research and national progress. “Strengthening institutions and aligning research with national priorities requires not only financial support but also political will. Policymakers must ensure funding is directed towards impactful R&D while ensuring accountability.”
Dr. Choudhry concluded by outlining key steps for Pakistan’s progress. “Policymakers must bridge the gap between innovation and industrial production, harness the potential of young people, and ensure equitable distribution of resources.
Without a clear sense of direction and commitment to education, research, and technology, sustainable progress will remain elusive.”
He urged for immediate and united action, emphasizing that scientific research and education should remain unaffected by political transitions. “For Pakistan to realize its potential, it must prioritize knowledge and technology as the cornerstones of national development,” he emphasized.
