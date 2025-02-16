Scientific Research Key To Pakistan’s National Progress: Dr. Iqbal Choudhry
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhry has emphasized that Pakistan’s future depends on scientific research and technological innovation.
In an exclusive interview with APP on Sunday, he stressed that knowledge-driven economies are shaping the modern world and Pakistan must invest in research and development (R&D) to secure sustainable progress. “Today, the sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development is rooted in technology and knowledge, not merely in natural resources,” he remarked.
Dr. Choudhry explained that even with abundant natural resources and a large population, a nation’s growth hinges on advancements in relevant technologies and their effective implementation.
He asserted that research and development is crucial for Pakistan’s progress, particularly in tackling critical issues such as water scarcity, energy shortages, and food security.
“To overcome these challenges, we must explore technological solutions tailored to our unique circumstances,” he stressed.
He highlighted the transformative role of technology in addressing social challenges, particularly in education. “To achieve national development, we need to educate the out-of-school children in Pakistan. With our large youth population, rich in creative potential, we must focus on skill development and technology-driven education to prepare them for global and local job markets.”
Dr. Iqbal Choudhry also underscored the importance of a strong higher education system and well-established Research and Development institutions. “Investing in education and research is critical. Unfortunately, in Pakistan’s political landscape, science, technology, and education have often been sidelined despite their global recognition as bipartisan priorities.”
Reflecting on Pakistan's past, he lamented the decline in support for higher education and research due to shifting government priorities and economic constraints.
“There was a time when higher education thrived in Pakistan, but financial hardships led to reduced funding, deteriorating research capacity, and brain drain, as many of our brightest minds seek opportunities abroad,” he noted.
He urged the government to take immediate steps to reverse this trend by promoting higher education, R&D, and technological skills to enhance employability and retain talent.
Addressing Pakistan’s expenditure on scientific research, Dr. Choudhry presented a stark reality. “The global average spending on R&D is 0.8 percent of GDP, while Pakistan allocates less than 0.2%, falling behind even Sub-Saharan African nations and several Muslim countries, including Bangladesh and the Maldives. Without sufficient investment, no country can excel in scientific innovation and technological development.”
He explained the direct link between research investment and national progress. “Strengthening institutions and aligning research with national priorities requires not only financial support but also political will. Policymakers must ensure funding is directed towards impactful R&D while maintaining accountability.”
Dr. Choudhry concluded by outlining key steps for Pakistan’s progress. “Policymakers must bridge the gap between innovation and industrial production, harness the potential of young people, and ensure equitable distribution of resources. Without a clear sense of direction and commitment to education, research, and technology, sustainable progress will remain elusive.”
He urged immediate and unified action, stressing that scientific research and education must remain unaffected by political transitions. “For Pakistan to realize its potential, it must prioritize knowledge and technology as the foundation of national development,” he emphasized.
