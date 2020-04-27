UrduPoint.com
Scientific Research, Paramedical Staff Training To Help Beat Coronavirus : Expert

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:06 PM

While expressing concern over Coronavirus rising cases , Medical Microbiologist Monday called upon the government to formulate a strategy for post-corona virus situation with allocation of more funds in conducting future scientific innovation and trainings of paramedical staffs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :While expressing concern over Coronavirus rising cases , Medical Microbiologist Monday called upon the government to formulate a strategy for post-corona virus situation with allocation of more funds in conducting future scientific innovation and trainings of paramedical staffs.

Talking to ptv news channel, consultant Microbiologist Dr Mumtaz Ahmad said that the government took right decision by imposing partial lockdown to sustain the economic activities, adding, but if people fail to follow the precautionary measures in Ramazan, the authorities needed to revise the planned strategy and take appropriate action.

He stressed youth should come forward in the field of research for coronavirus and the government should also spend more funds for the future research.

Dr Mumtaz said the public support was utmost necessary to face the challenge like coronavirus, adding that coronavirus could be eradicated in a record time if every person played his due role.

Replying a question, he said "Once a vaccine has come through the clinical trial process, the next challenge will be scaling up manufacturing to produce millions of doses which will require a partnership approach between pharmaceutical manufacturers that have the expertise and resources to produce vaccines to meet global need.

" The training of paramedical staff was also need of the hour to deal with this natural calamity , he added.

He said world including Pakistani scientists were working to develop vaccines and treatments as quickly as possible to meet the increasing needs of those affected, and progress was being made at an astonishing pace.

"There's a number of steps which will now need to be followed before it can be used as a treatment for coronavirus patients" , he added.

The citizens must have to play role at individual level to comply with the government's policy of social distancing and isolation, he stressed.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan was expected to increase with the time, he said adding that in Pakistan, the capacity of coronavirus testing was being increased but it was unfortunate that the citizens were not following the guidelines of the government carefully to avoid spread of Coronavirus .

"Pakistan is a developing country with limited resources but doing whatever possible for the betterment of people. It is time to be united and this is not the appropriate time for politics as it is the national issue," he mentioned.

