Scientific symposium on date palm held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The scientific symposium on Date Palm under the first Pakistan International Date Palm Festival was held at the Expo Centre Karachi on Saturday.

The first Pakistan International Date Palm Festival is being organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan and Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agriculture Innovation.

TDAP Chief Executive Mohammed Zubair Motiwala addressing the event highlight the importance of date palm and said this festival would open new avenues to increase the export of Pakistani date palm across the world.

On the occasion, potential of industrial varities for export, management of date palm pollen, date palm value chain development, good agriculture practices, increasing economic opportunities etc were discussed in various sessions of the festival.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 150 delegates from eight countries had participated in the festival.