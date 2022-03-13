UrduPoint.com

'Scientific Writing And Project Designing' Workshop At Sargodha University

March 13, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A training workshop on 'Scientific writing and project designing' was organised by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORAC) at the Sargodha University, here on Sunday.

The purpose of the workshop was to enhance the ability of graduate students and new faculty members to handle research papers, project writing and administrative matters.

Director ORAC Prof Dr. Farooq Anwar, Dr. Abdul Rauf Raza, Dr. Muhammad Uzair Al-Hassan and Dr.

Kashif Amir participated in the workshop as resource persons.

The workshop provided guidance to students and faculty on Literature Survey, Original Research and Articles Review, Research Project Proposal, Research Methodology, Patent Writing, Referring Software and Tools.

Director Orak Prof. Dr. Farooq Anwar while appreciating the success of the workshop and the response of the audience said that we will continue our efforts to conduct such workshops for the faculty and students in future.

