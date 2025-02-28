Scientist Dr Markhand Dedicates Khalifa International Award To Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s noted agriculture scientist from Sindh Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Markhand, who emerged winner of the coveted Khalifa International Award in the category of ‘Influential Figure in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation’, along with Egyptian scientist Dr Sherif Fathy El-Sharbasi, has dedicated his achievement to Pakistan.
Dr. Markhand told APP by phone on Friday that he was delighted to have won the prestigious award and said that it was an honour for Pakistan and its people. “It's not about Ghulam Sarwar Markhand or the Shah Latif University, it's all about Pakistan," said Dr Markhand, who retired sometime back as a professor from Shah Latif Bhitai University, Khairpur, where he is credited to have established a date palm research institute years ago. “Though retired from active service, my attachment and love for date palm research is still intact,” he added.
He said he and his Egyptian fellow scientist had emerged triumphant from among 187 contenders from 28 countries in the 17th session in the year 2025.
Dr Markhand said that Khalifa International Award (UAE) was working for the last 17-18 years for promotion of date palm production across the world and holding date palm exhibitions in different countries.
Pakistan’s first date palm exhibition, held in Karachi in Oct 2024, was also organised by Khalifa International Award (UAE), and they had given awards in eight categories to best Pakistani farmers, researchers, date palm businesses along with a prize money of US$1000 to each winner. Three awards went to winners from Sindh, three to Balochistan and two winners from other areas. He thanked Pakistan Ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi for extending felicitations on winning the award. The Award is held under the patronage of UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The renowned date palm scientist, with over two decades of distinguished research, stated that he had received the necessary forms and documents required for his departure to the UAE on April 14 or 15. He will attend a grand ceremony on April 16, 2025, where he is set to receive the prestigious award.
