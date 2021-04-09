Scientist Dr Yar Muhammad calls on Governor Balochistan

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday appreciated great work of scientists and said that they are exploring innovations on scientific thinking and helping out to provide guidance for new possibilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday appreciated great work of scientists and said that they are exploring innovations on scientific thinking and helping out to provide guidance for new possibilities.

He said that by adopting a scientific mindset, higher education institutions performance could be improved and accelerated in daily human life.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to Dr. Yar Muhammad, Senior Scientist from University of Cambridge, London at Governor House, Quetta.

During the meeting, quality educational institutions in the province and creating new possibilities were discussed.

On this occasion, the Governor said that there is no shortage of talent among the youth of Balochistan, however, due to the unavailability of opportunities and absences of facilities, the students were doing their best.

He said that the new generation and the country could be moved on the path of progress and prosperity by mutual consultation, joint efforts and especially in the light of modern science and research.