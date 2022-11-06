Scientists discuss future of science at World Laureates Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The 5th World Laureates Forum kicked off Sunday in Shanghai, gathering 60 decorated scientists, including 27 Nobel prize winners, at the two-day event online and offline.

Themed "Science Forward: Create a Bright Future," the forum would host over 20 activities, focusing on topics such as sustainable development, food security, and gender equality in the scientific field.

At the opening ceremony, the World Laureates Association (WLA) Prize was awarded to two scientists. The 2022 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics went to American computer scientist Michael I.

Jordan, and German biochemist Dirk Görlich won the 2022 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine. Apart from a medal and certificate, each received a reward of 10 million Yuan (about 1.38 million U.S. Dollars).

Established in Shanghai, the WLA Prize aims to recognize and support eminent researchers and technologists worldwide for their contributions to science. It was the first time the awards took place, china.org reported.

Co-organized by the WLA and the China Association for Science and Technology, the forum aims to build a platform for high-level dialogue in the international scientific community.