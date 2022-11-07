UrduPoint.com

Scientists Discuss Future Of Science At World Laureates Forum

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Scientists discuss future of science at World Laureates Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The 5th World Laureates Forum kicked off Sunday in Shanghai, gathering 60 decorated scientists, including 27 Nobel prize winners, at the two-day event online and offline.

Themed "Science Forward: Create a Bright Future," the forum would host over 20 activities, focusing on topics such as sustainable development, food security, and gender equality in the scientific field.

At the opening ceremony, the World Laureates Association (WLA) Prize was awarded to two scientists. The 2022 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics went to American computer scientist Michael I.

Jordan, and German biochemist Dirk Görlich won the 2022 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine. Apart from a medal and certificate, each received a reward of 10 million Yuan (about 1.38 million U.S. Dollars).

Established in Shanghai, the WLA Prize aims to recognize and support eminent researchers and technologists worldwide for their contributions to science. It was the first time the awards took place, china.org reported.

Co-organized by the WLA and the China Association for Science and Technology, the forum aims to build a platform for high-level dialogue in the international scientific community.

Related Topics

World Technology China German Shanghai Sunday Event From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

15 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.