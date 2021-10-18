UrduPoint.com

Scientists, Engineers Urged To Promote Research Culture

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:09 PM

Scientists, engineers urged to promote research culture

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Monday asked the scientists and engineers to promote a culture of research which could practically be implemented to resolve the issued being faced by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Monday asked the scientists and engineers to promote a culture of research which could practically be implemented to resolve the issued being faced by the country.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 17th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM-2021) organized by Pakistan Advance Materials Forum (PAMF) began here.

Shibli Faraz said that the future of Pakistan was depending upon advancement in the field of Science and Technology which is inevitable for the socioeconomic development of the country.

The minister also highlighted that the scope of materials technology was unlimited which has led to a significant increase in the range and depth of research and development in the industrially advanced world.

He added that "Pakistan was a developing country, and was rich in material resources.�We also have some of the best manpower but unfortunately our resources remain untapped and our expertise finds few avenues to flourish because we utterly lack the infrastructure and the sophisticated technology of minerals processing, alloy development, melting and zone refining, fabrication and forming techniques etc".

Addressing at the ceremony, the Chairman of the Symposium, Engineer Tahir Ikram emphasized the role of advanced materials saying that "In this modern era, the growth and development of any country is gauged on the basis of advancement of materials. From the pre-historic times and now in the world of advanced and new materials, mankind has always measured its progress through the use of metals and materials and it will continue to do so in future".

He added that "Metamaterials, supersonic jets and space shuttles are just few examples of technologies based on the science of materials. After landing on the moon, humans are now planning to land on Mars. While living on Earth, now we are searching other habitable planets in our galaxy. It is all possible due to advancement in materials and technological developments".

"Today, faced with the rising demands for product performance and reliability, design engineers continually evaluate materials that can provide the answers to new consumer demands", he observed.� Briefing about the previous 16 symposia, the Secretary of the Symposium, Dr Amjad Ali said that holding the symposia on advanced materials was a timely decision taken in 1989. 17th in its series, so far, this biennial event has been held from the last 31 years.

He said that the theme of these symposia has been to provide a common platform to the participants from abroad and within the country to exchange information, share their ideas, experiences, expertise on the materials that are being used across the globe.

This biennial event of ISAM has become one of the prime international platforms at which materials engineers and scientists keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new developments. During the Symposium, 300 research papers will be presented by foreign and local researchers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exchange Progress Amjad Ali Event All From Share Best Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Harmony and unity among Muslims,Need of the hour

Harmony and unity among Muslims,Need of the hour

4 minutes ago
 Olympic flame lit for 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Olympic flame lit for 2022 Beijing Winter Games

4 minutes ago
 French PM meets Pope as abuse scandal rages

French PM meets Pope as abuse scandal rages

4 minutes ago
 Kenyan running star's husband in court over her ki ..

Kenyan running star's husband in court over her killing

4 minutes ago
 COP26 Sponsors Complain of Mismanagement Ahead of ..

COP26 Sponsors Complain of Mismanagement Ahead of Climate Summit in UK - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next mon ..

Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next month: UN

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.