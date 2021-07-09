UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Find How Immune System Reacts To Covid Variants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:57 AM

Scientists find how immune system reacts to Covid variants

Body's natural immune response following Covid infection is sustained for up to seven months, but these antibodies are not sufficient against contemporary variants of the virus, finds a study suggesting the importance of vaccines against the infectious disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Body's natural immune response following Covid infection is sustained for up to seven months, but these antibodies are not sufficient against contemporary variants of the virus, finds a study suggesting the importance of vaccines against the infectious disease.

The study, published in the PLOS Medicine, also stressed on the need to invest in new vaccine designs to keep pace with emerging Covid variants.

Researchers analysed the serum of 233 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 over seven months and found that the level of immunity over time is dependent on disease severity and the viral variant, Medical Daily reported .

Further, the antibodies developed during the first wave also had reduced effectiveness against six variants, ranging from those observed in the second wave in Australia through to three variants of concern that have driven the global pandemic in the UK, Brazil and South Africa.

"We can learn a great deal from these people who were infected in the first wave in Australia, as they were infected with the same variant that our current vaccines are based on," said Fabienne Brilot, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney.

"While the approved vaccines are showing good responses, our study highlights the importance of continued vaccine development, especially taking into account the differences in variants," Brilot added.

The study was conducted to investigate the level, breadth and longevity of the immunity generated from Covid-19 infection and whether mutation of the virus compromises immunity.

The team examined the effect of 10 Covid-19 strains and variants of concern/ interest including the first known classified SARS-CoV-2 strain (D614), Alpha (B117), Beta (B1351), Gamma (P1) and Zeta (P2).

Related Topics

Australia Immunity Sydney Same Brazil United Kingdom South Africa From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

1 hour ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

1 hour ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

1 hour ago

Man dies in road mishap

1 hour ago

Govt most keen to economically empower South Punja ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.