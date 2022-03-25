UrduPoint.com

Scientists Find Microplastics In Human Blood For First Time

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Scientists find microplastics in human blood for first time

Microplastics, one of the major sources of plastic pollution, have been found in human blood for the first time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Microplastics, one of the major sources of plastic pollution, have been found in human blood for the first time.

A team of scientists from the Netherlands found microscopic particles of plastic in 80 per cent of the test samples.

With the environment already riddled with plastic pollution from Mount Everest to food and water for consumption, the presence of microplastics in human blood is a cause for concern.

According to a report by The Guardian, the impact on health is unknown as of yet, but researchers are concerned as microplastics cause damage to human cells in the laboratory.

Microplastic is a piece of plastic that is smaller than 0.2 inch, or 5mm, in diametre. Plastics of various kinds make for one of the largest causes of pollution on the planet.

Not just the visible plastic pollution in water bodies, garbage dumps and air, but the tiny particles have been found in food, water, as well as in the lungs.

A study last year found microplastic in faeces of babies and adults.

Microplastics are released into the environment from the breakage of bigger plastic objects or are manufactured to be used in cosmetics and beauty products.

Plastic products like bottles, bags, fishing nets, and food packaging break down into microplastics and eventually find their way into the soil, water and the air.

It is even found in toothpastes/ If the ingredients of a toothpaste mentions polyethylene, it has microplastic in it, usually marketed as "cooling crystals.

According to The Guardian, the scientists found microplastics in blood samples of 17 out of 22 anonymous donors, all of which were healthy adults.

Half the blood samples had PET plastics that are generally used in drinking bottles, a third of the samples contained polystyrene, which is used for packaging of food and other products.

A quarter of the blood samples had polyethylene, which is used to make plastic carrier bags.

Prof Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, said that the study was the first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood.

"But we have to extend the research and increase the sample sizes, the numberof polymers assessed, etc. Further studies by a number of groups are already under way, he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Related Topics

Water Amsterdam Netherlands All From Blood

Recent Stories

US, Quad Partners Produce Cybersecurity Protection ..

US, Quad Partners Produce Cybersecurity Protection Plan - National Security Coun ..

1 minute ago
 German Finance Minister Against Breach of Gas Cont ..

German Finance Minister Against Breach of Gas Contracts With Russia

1 minute ago
 Russia Under Most Severe Sanctions in History, Mor ..

Russia Under Most Severe Sanctions in History, More to Follow - Biden

1 minute ago
 First meeting of University of Turbat's Board of S ..

First meeting of University of Turbat's Board of Studies held

1 minute ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar Persons fo ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar Persons for Procuring Arms - Statement

5 minutes ago
 FIFA to Consider Including Russian on List of Offi ..

FIFA to Consider Including Russian on List of Official Languages - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>