Scientists From 20 Countries To Meet At COMSATS' Workshop In Gebze, Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Scientists from 20 countries to meet at COMSATS' workshop in Gebze, Turkey

The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS)- an inter-governmental organization based in Islamabad has partnered with The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS),

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS)- an inter-governmental organization based in Islamabad has partnered with The World academy of Sciences (TWAS), Italy, and The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), Turkey, to organize the International workshop titled �Learning about Sustainability, SDGs and Global Challenges'.

The event, which is being hosted byTUBITAK, will be heldon 3-5 December 2019, in Gebze, Turkey.The aim of the workshop is to provide an overview and training on the concept of sustainable development; the rationale of SDGs; importance of targets set as benchmarks for monitoring the progress of the implementation processes; and on the planetary boundaries.

The focus is on the Least Developed Countries and S&T Lagging countries, especially those that are members of COMSATS and TWAS.The workshop is based on presentations by four experts on the topics of SDGs, climate, energy and biodiversity, which will be followed by interactive and brainstorming sessions enabling the participants to chalk-out recommendations in order to address the socio-economic challenges in their countries/regions.The event is expected to be attended by representatives fromAlgeria, Botswana, Bangladesh, Benin, Burkina Faso, Congo, Italy, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Palestine, South Africa, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Turkey and Uganda.

