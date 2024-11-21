Open Menu

Scientists Of IUB Among Top 2pc Of World Honoured

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Directorate of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organised a ceremony in honor of the faculty members of the university, who were listed among top two per cent scientists, according to the Stanford Rankings 2024.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran commended the efforts of the ORIC team and faculty members, stating, ORIC is now on the right track, and I applaud all faculty members for their remarkable contributions to research and innovation.

In the welcome note, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif provided a comprehensive briefing on ORIC's initiatives and achievements including recognition of IUB ORIC from HEC, approved Intellectual Property and Research Policies of the University, Significant Enhancement in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur recognized journals, research journals subscription models, securing university intellectual property, representing university at various national forums etc.

He expressed gratitude to the participants of the ceremony especially the members of the ORIC Steering Committee from the industry and highlighted the critical role of academia-industry linkages in the advancement of Research, Innovation and Commercialization.

He extended gratitude to Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for attending the event. Director ORIC acknowledged the achievements of the top two per cent scientists of the world, and also acknowledged the efforts of faculty members who have filed patent and copyright applications.

Additional Director ORIC Abdul Moeed Abid welcomed all the participants and thanked to the VC and Chairman ORIC Steering Committee Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for presiding over the session.

