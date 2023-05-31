Scientists stress to introduce innovative methods to increase production

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Haleem Qsuria Wednesday stressed upon scientists to increase per yield production by introducing innovative techniques and new variety of seeds.

He expressed these views during his visit to Agriculture Research Institute Tarnab here.

He said that we needed new varieties and innovative farming techniques to increase our production.

The minister also stressed authorities and scientists to inform farmers about new methods of farming that were being used by the contemporary world to increase production.

He also visited various sections of the research facility and inquired about ongoing research work.

Director General Agriculture Research, Senior Director of Tarnab Research Institute and concerned officials were present on the occasion.