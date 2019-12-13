UrduPoint.com
Scientists To Share Details Of Successful Trial Of TCM In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

Chairman, Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Atta -ur- Rahman along with a team of researchers from Pakistan and China will share details of successful clinical trials of a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in the country here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman, Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Atta -ur- Rahman along with a team of researchers from Pakistan and China will share details of successful clinical trials of a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in the country here on Saturday.

Yinhuang Qingfei capsules, the first ever TCM underwent an extensive trial process, within the prescribed scientific parameters and according to international standards at International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi .

According to concerned researchers the Chinese herbal capsule will be the alternate of antibiotic medicines and is amajor development in the field of pharmacology.

