Open Menu

Scientists Urge National Strategy For Genomic Reference To Prevent Genetic Disorders

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 03:01 PM

Scientists urge national strategy for genomic reference to prevent genetic disorders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In a call for a comprehensive national strategy, scientists at a recent summit emphasized the need to establish a genomic reference to combat genetic disorders, aiming at improving health and social wellbeing in Pakistan.

This initiative was the central theme at the "Genomics Pre-summit," organized by the Centre for Omic Sciences at Islamia College Peshawar in collaboration with Global Marketing Services, channel partners of Illumina Inc. Technologies. The event, held the other day, saw over 100 participants, including researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic experts, united under the theme “Applications of Genomics in Biomedical Research.”

Director of the Centre for Omic Sciences, Dr. Musharraf Jelani showcased success stories spanning ten years, highlighting how Illumina’s technology has advanced research into rare genetic diseases and personalized medicine. Dr. Muhammad Ammar spoke on Illumina products available in Pakistan, detailing their impact on diagnostics and research within the country.

Thalassemia, a prevalent genetic disorder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was addressed by Head of Pathology at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Prof. Dr. Khalid Khan who underlined the pressing need for enhanced diagnostic and treatment resources.

Adding to this, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Masood Khan from PIMS Hospital shared insights on thalassemia management, with a focus on personalized medicine's potential for patient-specific treatments.

The importance of pharmacogenomics was illustrated by Prof. Dr. Sami Siraj from Khyber Medical University, who explained its relevance to cardiovascular care. Meanwhile, Dr. Ali Talha Khalil from Lady Reading Hospital discussed advancements in precision cancer genomics, outlining novel diagnostic and treatment approaches.

Genomic applications were further explored by Prof. Dr. Asif Ullah from Abdul Wali Khan University, who shared insights on bacterial genomics and population genetics. Dr. Fazal Wahab from Pak-Austria Fachhochschule presented his work on the genetics of infertility, while Dr. Muhammad Ilyas introduced the NeurOmics project, a venture into neuroscience genomics.

Closing the summit, Dr. Qasim Mansoor Jalali highlighted the success of this gathering, emphasizing the value of uniting academic researchers, diagnostics specialists, and clinicians to tackle major health challenges collaboratively. The summit underscored an urgent need for a genomic reference system in Pakistan, which would enable better prevention and treatment of genetic disorders, contributing to a healthier society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Reading Sardar Masood Khan Cancer Khyber Medical University Event From

Recent Stories

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

24 minutes ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

48 minutes ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

15 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan