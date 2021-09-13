Scientists urged to come up with research for enhancing farm productivity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged agricultural scientists to come up with valuable research work in order to address the issues of small farmers and enhance agricultural productivity. He was addressing inaugural ceremony of a four-week training workshop on Financial and Administrative Management and E-governance for the officials and management of Agriculture Department Punjab (Research Wing) here on Monday.

As many as 79 participants were being given handout trainings in the workshop which was arranged by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UAF. The Vice Chancellor asked the agricultural scientists to work with dedication. He said that skilled manpower was prerequisite to face the challenges of the modern world. He said that despite the fact of agrarian country, we are importing edibles including oil, pulses and others worth billions of rupees. He said that we have to promote modern trend as well as high value crops to alleviate poverty and ensure food security. He said UAF was initiating a home gardening program in the province under which women clubs would be established to create awareness among women about home gardening . He said that the healthy lifestyle was essential to combat malnutrition.

DG Ayub Research Dr Zafar Iqbal said that workshop course was planned keeping in view the challenges and latest tools and practices meant to enhance the working efficiency of the participants. Director ORIC Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir called for promoting the latest trend to enhance productivity. He said that around 270 officials would be trained in these workshops. He directed the participants to work with full devotion that will open up new avenue of the development and prosperity for the country.UAF Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri said that command over advancement in the management tools will improve efficiency. He also gave the presentation on taxation system and Punjab Revenue Authority. He said that the University was adopting all modern tools for the smooth functioning of financial and administrative matters. Dr Abdul Rasheed said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the state-of-the-art facilities for the training. He said that capacity building workshop will enable the participants to perform their duties on modern lines. Dr Qamar Shakeel from Ayub Agriculture Research said all out efforts were being taken to facilitate the farming community with latest technologies.

Manager Innovation and Commercialization ORIC Dr Khurram Zia also attended.