Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Experts have urged scientists to find immediate solution to emerging challenges including climate change and increasing ailments, otherwise, the situation would become worst in years to come

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Experts have urged scientists to find immediate solution to emerging challenges including climate change and increasing ailments, otherwise, the situation would become worst in years to come.

They were addressing an International Symposium on "Recent Development in Life Sciences" arranged by Department of Biochemistry University of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) when they cautioned here on Friday.

Presiding over the inaugural session, President Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) Dr Khalid Mehmood said that the scientists should introduce violable solutions to achieve goals of health, nutrition, food security and pollution-free environment on priority basis.

� With the passage of time, new diseases were broken out and playing havoc with the lives of the people, he said and called for strengthening ties between academia and industry as collaborative and trust building were essential for the development.

� Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa stressed the need to learn modern tools and techniques to compete with rest of the world.

He urged young scientists to come up with innovative ideas to fight the challenges.� Prof Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman said that the conference would set the path for chemistry and bio-chemistry scientists for enhanced roles in safer enlivenment and food security.���� Chairman Department of Bio-Chemistry Prof Dr Amer Jamil said that the conference was aimed to provide a platform where they can provide solutions for the emerging challenges.��He said that�all-out efforts were made in term of training, research and the academia to increase the capacity of the people.���Dr Muhamamd Ali and Dr NohJin Park from California also addressed the session.