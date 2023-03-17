UrduPoint.com

Scientists Urged To Find Solutions To Emerging Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging challenges

Experts have urged scientists to find immediate solution to emerging challenges including climate change and increasing ailments, otherwise, the situation would become worst in years to come

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Experts have urged scientists to find immediate solution to emerging challenges including climate change and increasing ailments, otherwise, the situation would become worst in years to come.

They were addressing an International Symposium on "Recent Development in Life Sciences" arranged by Department of Biochemistry University of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) when they cautioned here on Friday.

Presiding over the inaugural session, President Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) Dr Khalid Mehmood said that the scientists should introduce violable solutions to achieve goals of health, nutrition, food security and pollution-free environment on priority basis.

� With the passage of time, new diseases were broken out and playing havoc with the lives of the people, he said and called for strengthening ties between academia and industry as collaborative and trust building were essential for the development.

� Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa stressed the need to learn modern tools and techniques to compete with rest of the world.

He urged young scientists to come up with innovative ideas to fight the challenges.� Prof Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman said that the conference would set the path for chemistry and bio-chemistry scientists for enhanced roles in safer enlivenment and food security.���� Chairman Department of Bio-Chemistry Prof Dr Amer Jamil said that the conference was aimed to provide a platform where they can provide solutions for the emerging challenges.��He said that�all-out efforts were made in term of training, research and the academia to increase the capacity of the people.���Dr Muhamamd Ali and Dr NohJin Park from California also addressed the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Young From Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia ..

Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia&#039;s Monash University

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint N ..

Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint Nord Stream Investigation Uncon ..

3 minutes ago
 QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spread ..

QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spreading anarchy

3 minutes ago
 Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperatio ..

Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperation, peace

3 minutes ago
 Honorarium under 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme

Honorarium under 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.