Scientists urged to pace up research for tackling agriculture challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Agricultural scientists should increase research-based efforts to tackle the challenges facing the agriculture sector. It will help increase per acre productivity and ensure food security.

This was stated aid by Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali while chairing the meeting deans’ committee.

He stressed the need to bring tangible research-oriented plans by every single scientist of the UAF which could bring improvement not only to the agriculture sector but other fields also.

He said that agriculture sector was confronting with numerous problems including climate changes, low productivity, soil fertility, water scarcity and others.

The knowledge-based economies are proving their mettle and we have to strengthen the academia-industry linkages, he added.

He urged the UAF scientists to come up with out-of-the-box solutions, secure funding from international or national level in order to translate their ideas into goods and services.

He said that innovations will prove to be milestones in solving agriculture and other problems.

He said that academia and research excellence need to be ensured to compete with the rest of the world and to excel.

He said the university is taking every possible step to address the problems faced by faculty and students. We must play our role in promoting culture of ownership, he added.