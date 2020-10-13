UrduPoint.com
Scientists, Varsities Need To Be On Same Page To Increase Cotton Production

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :South Punjab secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel said on Tuesday that scientists and agriculture universities were direly needed to be on the same page to successfully confront the challenge of declining cotton production.

During a visit to Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Saqib said that climate smart cotton varieties were the need of the hour to counter problems of weather change, rise in temperature, water shortage and Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV).

He identified white fly and pink bollworm as the biggest cotton enemies and main factors behind decrease in cotton production during last five years.

He asked researchers to speed up research on varieties having resistance against white fly and pink bollworm and suggested that bio-pesticides be incorporated in their trials.

Or, he added, such pesticides be used which do not kill friendly pests.

Saqib Ali Ateel disclosed that a new cotton Calendar was being prepared for on-season and off-season management of cotton crop adding that all cotton related activities would revolve around the new calendar in future.

He laid emphasis on importance of research data and advised researchers to share their experiences with the field officials.

He said that modern research by scientists, in time guidance to field formations and best strategy can help achieve cotton production target.

