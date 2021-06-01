Scientists visit inter-cropping technology trails of Islamia University, appreciate the technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A team of scientists and officers from the National Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (NARC), Pakistan Oilseeds Development Board, Punjab Agriculture Department and Agricultural Research Institutes visited the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the team visited strip intercropping technology's trails at Khairpur Tamewali, District Bahawalpur and praised strip intercropping technology and promised their full support for the promotion of technology. Team members also met Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and appreciated the efforts and technological initiatives taken by the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The visiting scientists included Dr Muhammad Asim, National Coordinator for Oilseed Crops at (NARC), Islamabad, Dr Faisal Principal Scientist at the National Agricultural Research Center, Islamabad, Hafiz Saad Bin Mustafa, Senior Scientist at Oilseed's section at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, Dr Ejaz ul Hasan, Head of Oilseed Section at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, and, Muhammad Iftikhar, Deputy Director at Oilseeds Development board Pakistan, Islamabad. Dr Muhammad Asim promised to include IUB intercropping technology in national trials.