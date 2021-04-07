SCKP approves 41 species of seeds for cultivation

A meeting of Seed Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SCKP) chaired by Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan on Wednesday approved 41 species of seeds for cultivation after thorough discussion and deliberations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting of Seed Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SCKP) chaired by Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan on Wednesday approved 41 species of seeds for cultivation after thorough discussion and deliberations.

The meeting of Seed Council was held in Agriculture Research Centre Pir Sabaq, Nowshera and attended by Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Israr, Director General Agriculture Research, Dr. Abdur Rauf and technical experts.

As many as 41 seeds of various species including lemon, garlic, orange, kidney bean, peach, pear, strawberry, rice, mustard, wheat, pulse, plum, maize and varieties of pulses being grown in Punjab were approved for cultivation after discussing research work and considering suggestion of experts.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister appreciated the efforts of researchers and said that our joint efforts would pave the way for further development of agriculture sector besides boosting economic condition of stakeholders associated with agriculture. He also directed developing a better liaison among agriculture and livestock departments.