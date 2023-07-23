SCN approaches Sherry Rehman for halting indiscriminate cutting of forest trees in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sarhad Conservation Nature (SCN), a non-governmental organization striving for conservation of environment, culture and heritage, has approached Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman to take notice of planned and indiscriminate cutting of forest trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the pretext of diseased and windfallen trees.

In a letter sent to Federal Minister for Climate Change on Sunday, the SCN office bearers urged Sherry Rehman to divert her attention to a matter of grave concern that requires her immediate attention and intervention.

"It has come to our organization's attention that certain senior officials within the Provincial Forest Department of KP are engaged in the indiscriminate cutting down of forest trees in specific parts of the province," reads the letter.

The SCN is committed to preserving and safeguarding our natural resources, including the invaluable forests that contribute significantly to the reduction of Greenhouse Gases as well as the well-being of the environment, climate change and society, it added.

Showing its concerns, the SCN observed the tree felling activities appear to have been initiated without any transparent and accountable assessment, consultation, or public disclosure. This lack of transparency raises serious doubts about the validity of the reasoning provided by the senior officials of the Forest Department.

Furthermore, no comprehensive scientific study or environmental impact assessment has been conducted to ascertain the actual extent of disease and windfall impact on the forests in question, it continued.

Moreover, no external independent organization has been engaged to validate and identify the diseased and wind fallen trees and now the present Secretary has started to prepare a new policy for 6.57 million cubic feet of timber for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the absence of such crucial evaluations which is deeply concerning.

The pace at which the tree cutting is being conducted indicates a rushed approach, leaving little room for responsible decision-making or consideration of the long-term consequences.

The extensive removal of trees can lead to soil erosion, disrupted water cycles, and exacerbate climate change effects, affecting not only the immediate region but also contributing to national climate change and environmental challenges.

The targeted forest areas are known for their rich biodiversity and serve as essential habitats for numerous plant and animal species. Indiscriminate tree felling poses a significant threat to this delicate ecosystem.

As the Federal Minister is responsible for climate change and environmental matters, we urge you to take immediate action to halt the ongoing tree-cutting activities in the KPK until a thorough and impartial investigation is conducted, it requested.

In light of these alarming developments, we recommend the establishment of an independent committee comprising environmental experts, conservationists and community representatives to conduct a comprehensive and unbiased assessment.

This committee should be empowered to propose sustainable solutions that safeguard our natural heritage while promoting responsible forestry practices, SCN suggested.