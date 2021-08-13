SCN pledges support to afforestation campaign launched by PDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN), a platform of civil society members, have pledged their support for Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) commitment to urban & participatory afforestation in "Adopt a Tree campaign 2021".

Peshawar Development Authority has recently decided to make contribution in global effort for climate change mitigation.

The landmark decision was taken by PDA in its 6th board of Directors meeting held on August 4.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister KP. In line with its vision towards a green KP, it approved annulment of illegal auction of green plots along the Gandhaw Khwar in phase 2.

SCN has decided to extend its support to PDA in its community based afforestation campaign launched in the city.

It is merit to mention here that a series of devastating climate change disasters like cyclones, sizzling heat waves, flooding & water related droughts, huge wildfires consuming forests across all continents was causing a catastrophic impact in terms of human and economic losses.

Millions of people have lost their homes, livelihoods & families. According to the "bombshell" report by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change (IPCC), "an unbroken cascade of deadly, unprecedented weather disasters bulked up by climate change has swept the world this summer".

The researchers have introduced several measures to overcome the disastrous impacts to mitigate climate change.

Worldwide afforestation programs were underway with Pakistan playing an important role. Urban forestry (communal forestry or participatory forestry) was a key component of this project.

Urban forests addressed both the climate & biodiversity crisis.These trees connect urban biodiversity to surrounding forests & ecosystems.

Trees also helped cities fight intense summer "heat island effect" in cities, manage storm water runoff & erosion & reduce urban air pollution.

Worldwide the both rural & urban development authorities were actively adopting climate change mitigation strategies for conserving threatened biodiversity.