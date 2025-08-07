SCN, SRSP Urge Action Against Deforestation In KP
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a high-level consultative meeting organized by the Sustainable Conservation Network (SCN), stakeholders expressed grave concern over the ongoing deforestation in the province and the urgent need for coordinated policy action.
The meeting, held at headquarters of Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) and
joined online by national and international environmental experts, focused on follow-up to the Peshawar Afforestation Action Plan and ongoing governance challenges in the KP Forest Department.
Participants discussed illegal logging, land encroachments, weak enforcement of forest laws, and the disconnect between climate commitments and ground realities.
There was consensus that the province is at a critical juncture where bold decisions are needed to protect its forest wealth and secure climate resilience.
As a key outcome, the group agreed to hold a multi-stakeholder workshop later this month at SDPI, Islamabad, to deliberate on the theme:
“Climate Change Impacts and Forest Conservation: Policy Challenges in KP.
”
The planned workshop will engage Federal and provincial stakeholders, technical experts, and donors to develop policy-level recommendations for reversing deforestation trends, promoting afforestation, and integrating nature-based solutions into climate and forest governance.
Shahid Zaman, Secretary Forest & Climate Change KP, who joined the meeting later in the evening, appreciated the initiative and assured government participation in the upcoming workshop.
Participants also stressed the importance of public awareness and called for leveraging media platforms to bring attention to the forest crisis in KP.
“We cannot tolerate the ongoing destruction of our forests any longer. The time to speak up and act is now,” remarked one participant.
The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to use the Sustainable Conservation Network (SCN) as a platform for sustained engagement on forest and climate issues in KP.
