SCO: A historic summit brings laurels to Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The recent two-day successful Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit has brought notable laurels for Pakistan, especially showcasing its growing influence in international relations while yielding substantial agreements across multiple sectors, including security, agriculture, and human resource development for people's benefits.

Served as a great platform for Pakistan to enhance its economic and bilateral relations with SCO member states especially with People's Republic of China, Pakistan has entered into 13 key accords with Chinese Govt, spanning key areas such as education, science and technology, and security.

Among these agreements is the certificate handover for the smart classrooms project, aimed at modernizing educational infrastructure, and initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that focus on enhancing livelihoods and alleviation of poverty besides other key areas.

The other significant agreements and MoU includes strengthening cooperation in information and communication technology, developing water conservancy facilities and flood control measures, enhancing human resource development programs and assistance program for firefighting vehicles for Islamabad.

Additionally, a landmark MoU was signed to establish joint laboratories and facilitate a currency swap agreement, while protocols were also set for the export of donkey meat to China, indicating a diversification of trade and business avenues.

A highlight of the summit was the inauguration of Gwadar international airport by the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and China, a milestone seen as pivotal for the development of Balochistan and the broader economic landscape of Pakistan.

Former ambassador Manzoorul Haq while emphasizing the importance of these development projects for Pakistan said, “SCO has brought great laurels for Pakistan. These MoUs and agreements reflected the strong commitment and all weather friendship between Pakistan and China.”

He further noted that Pakistan has emerged as an influential player within the SCO as well as in South Asia, demonstrating its capability to host significant international events.

Manzoor said this historic summit has not only cemented Pakistan’s strategic partnerships but also signaled its commitment to fostering regional cooperation, which could play a critical role in enhancing socioeconomic and political stability and economic growth across South Asia.

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, International Relations at University of Peshawar highlighted Pakistan’s gains of SCO summit where all the top leadership of SCO countries including India participated, passing a positive message to the world.

Declaring SCO’s joint communiqué highly very important for the entire region, Dr Ejaz said all member states of SCO were unanimous for peaceful settlement of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue, promoting peace, harmony, equality and mutual beneficial cooperation.

While praising the SCO’s leadership commitment to further develop cooperation in politics, security, trade, investment and finance besides strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties, Dr Ejaz said that cultural exchange programs among SCO would help bring people closer besides cemented bonds of friendship.

He said Pakistan carried vital geographic links in Eurasia and construction of Gwadar sea port and motorways would open new corridors for promotion of trade and investment especially benefiting the landlocked CARs states.

With construction of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor between Peshawar and Afghanistan, he said that trade and investment activities would significantly increase between Central Asian Republics due to their easy access to Karachi and Gwadar port.

Professor Dr, Muhammad Ali Malik, former Chairman Political Science Department, Govt Postgraduate College Peshawar said that participation of heads of states and high level dignitaries of SCO countries underscored Pakistan’s significant importance in the world especially South Asia.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has boldly projected Pakistan’s view point at SCO summit, winning the hearts and minds of every Pakistan besides being praised at world diplomatic, economic and political forums.

Dr Malik appreciated SCO’s unanimous stand for opposing protectionist actions, unilateral sanctions and trade restrictions which undermine the multilateral trading system and impede global sustainable development.

“CPEC is a major component of China’s One Belt-One Road Initiative that received overwhelming support from the majority of SCO states,” he said, noting that ongoing work on joint implementation of the project, including efforts to bridge the Eurasian Economic Union and OBOR.

Dr Malik said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone at Nowshera KP has entered into a second stage of CPEC after completion of its first phase ahead of six month of the scheduled time, opening gates for trade and investment in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The experts also praised the proposal of creating a Data Bank and SCO banks that would help support developmental projects in the member states of the organization. They hoped that MoUs and agreements besides understanding reached in SCO summit at Islamabad would be closely followed and implemented for mutual benefits of people.

