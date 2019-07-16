SCO Celebrates 43rd Raising Day with great enthusiasm and devotion

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, over 99 percent part of the region has been furnished with latest digital telecom facilities, harmonious to the need of the modern era, so far through the inter-linking of almost all of its areas including those located in remote

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : In Azad Jammu Kashmir, over 99 percent part of the region has been furnished with latest digital telecom facilities, harmonious to the need of the modern era, so far through the inter-linking of almost all of its areas including those located in remote, far flung and top mountainous belts by the Special Communications Organization, state-run institution running the telecom system in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

This was revealed on the eve of a grand dinner hosted by the SCO to celebrate its 43rd Founding Anniversary / Raising Day at its Mess here on Tuesday. The SCO is determined to deliver the quality telecom services in AJK and GB.

The chief host - Acting Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Major Nauman Jameel, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Mirpur Div. Sardar Gulfraz Khan, Director General MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza and Mirpur Divisional Head PID AJK Muhammad Javed Malik earlier, cut the Mega 43rd Anniversary cake of the SCO on this occasion marking the Raising Day of the organization.

The acting Mirpur div. head of the SCO Maj. Nauman Jameel reiterated his organizations resolve, on this occasion, to furnish its valued subscribers with all possible latest telecom facilities harmonious to the need of the modern age to bring the country in the ranks of the developed nations through due individual and collective share through the use of the most modern means of the telecom means.

Maj. Nauman highlighted the salient features of the achievements of his organization since its inception in 1976 to delivery the quality telecom facilities to its subscribers in Azad Jammu & Kashmir including in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

The ceremony was largely attended by notables representing people from various walks of life including senior officials of the local administration, nation-building institutions, academicians, senior journalists besides all ranks of the civil and military staff of the Special Communication Organization of 64 Composite Signal Battalion.

Earlier a Jeep rally was taken out under the auspices of the SCO which passed through various city streets raising the role of the SCO in telecom sector in AJK to inter-link noon and corner of AJK and GB through its swift service of all of its products including land line, s.com, DSL, CDMA, Internet service, 4-g and other domains in line with the needs of the modern age.

The Acting Commanding Officer gave away shields and awards to several of the participants of the Jeep Rally besides nominees representing various civil and military sections of the SCO in acknowledgement of their outstanding performance during their official duties through delivery the quality telecom services to the consumers for over last two years in the division.

Speaking on this occasion, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Sardar Gulfraz, DG MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza and others lauded the role of SCO for connecting entire AJK through grand swift telecom network in line with the needs of the modern age.

Acting Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur division revealed that his organization has connected Azad Jammu & Kashmir with rest of the world through latest swift telecom services including the internet services to facilitate the users of the telecom products including cell and landline phone and internet services by the state-run Special Communications Organization (SCO) in the near future.

He recalled that the SCO has already successfully launched the execution and use of the fast-pace 3g and 4g internet service in AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber. He underlined that free experimental swift internet service at the 3G and 4G was provided about last two years ago to the subscribers of the SCO's telecom products in Mirpur and various other parts of AJK.

He also elaborated the speedy progress of SCO through the delivery of quality services through its various existing means including SCOM and DSL / internet networks.