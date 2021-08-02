UrduPoint.com

SCO Celebrates It's 45th Raising Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:20 PM

SCO celebrates it's 45th raising day

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Communication Organization (SCO) Sector HQ Gilgit Baltistan celebrated 45th Raising Day of SCO with great enthusiasm and devotion in 63 CSB Gilgit.

Sector Commander SCO GB Col Imran Mansoor along with other SCO officials celebrated the mega 45th anniversary.

On the occasion Sector Commander SCO while addressing the SCO employees commended the efforts of all those who are serving or had served the organization. He gave a detailed account of development, non development, administrative, operational achievements of the organization over the last one year.

Moreover Sector Commander SCO talked about the history of the organization.

He said that in GB most part of the region has been furnished with latest digital telecom facilities harmonious to the need of the modern era.

He added SCO was determined to provide its people with best services of connectivity at their doorsteps. During the Durbar some employees were given cash prizes to acknowledge their services and contributions.

More Stories From Pakistan

