SCO certificates awarded to Gulmira for promoting cooperation in healthcare

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General, Vladimir Norov awarded a SCO certificate to first division expert Gulmira Kenebayeva for her personal contribution to the development of the SCO Secretariat's activities as well as her efforts to promote cooperation between the member states in healthcare and the development of traditional medicine.

Gulmira Kenebayeva worked at the SCO Secretariat Department for Economic and Humanitarian Issues between July 2018 and July 2020.

She took part in organising meetings of health ministers, heads of sanitary and epidemiological welfare services, and heads of environmental protection ministries and agencies, as well as the SCO Heads of Region Forum.

Gulmira Kenebayeva also took an active part in holding various events at the SCO Secretariat involving SCO youth.