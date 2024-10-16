SCO-CHG Meeting Signs Important Documents To Strengthen Economic, Trade Cooperation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:11 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces transfer of chairmanship of Council of Heads of Government of SCO to Russian Federation
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2024) The SCO Heads of Government meeting has signed some important documents including the Joint Communique and the ones related to furthering the economic and trade cooperation as well as the efficient working of permanent bodies of the SCO.
Speaking at the close of the moot, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the transfer of chairmanship of Council of Heads of Government of SCO to Russian Federation. He said the next meeting of the SCO Heads of the Government will take place in Russia next year.
Congratulating the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister assured Pakistan’s fullest support to their chairmanship.
Describing the SCO meeting as successful, the Prime Minister said this highlighted our joint commitment towards a better and sustainable future for the next generations.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the common goals and objectives of SCO.
He emphasized the need for prioritizing collaboration over political differences and divisions as well as building on our achievements, addressing the shared challenges and working hand in hand to ensure that the SCO remains a beacon of stability and development for the mutual benefit of our peoples.
Voicing concerns over the on-going genocide in Gaza, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this cannot be ignored and the international community bears the responsibility to ensure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, leading to the establishment of State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital.
He hosted a reception in honour of the SCO leaders and their delegates.
