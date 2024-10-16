Open Menu

SCO CHG Summit Starts; Galaxy Of Regional Leaders Gather To Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 10:40 AM

SCO CHG summit starts; Galaxy of regional leaders gather to discuss cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The formal proceedings of the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) started here on Wednesday with a galaxy of regional leaders in attendance to discuss multisectoral cooperation.

Being held at the Jinnah Convention Center, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing the session as the current chair of the Council.

The CHG meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in economy, trade, environment, and socio-cultural linkages. The participating leaders will also adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member states and approve the budget of the Organization.

Before the start of the proceedings, Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly received the participating leaders at the venue before posing for a group photo.

The leaders from the SCO member states attending the summit include China's Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Trade Minister of Iran Seyyed Mohammad Atabek, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Besides, Mongolia is participating in the summit as an Observer State being represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan as a Special Guest represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.

Among other dignitaries attending the moot include SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Director of Executive Committee SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Ruslan Mirzayev, Chairman of the board of SCO business Council Atif Ikram Shaikh and Chairman of the Council of SCO Interbank Union Marat Yelibayev.

Having joined the SCO in 2017, Pakistan assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at its previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Iran Russia China Budget Rashid Bishkek Belarus Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Mongolia October 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

12 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

12 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

12 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

12 hours ago
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

12 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

12 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

12 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

12 hours ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

12 hours ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan