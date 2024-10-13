(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Former President of the Multan Chamber of Commerce, Mian Rashid Iqbal, hailed the successful hosting of the the SCO conference as a significant victory for Pakistan's foreign policy.

Speaking to APP, he maintained that while globalization had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, new trends in global trade are now emerging, especially within regional blocs.

Iqbal stated that the rapid economic progress of countries like China was steering the world toward a multipolar order and was also urging pakistan to prepare for this shift.

"The SCO conference in Pakistan is a major accomplishment, and I hope it aligns with the expectations of our people and benefits the nation," he stated. He expressed optimism that Pakistan would continue to enhance regional connectivity and that the future would see increased cooperation among neighboring countries.

Citing the European Union as an example, Rashid Iqbal pointed out how regional collaboration had greatly benefited member states and envisioned a similar path for our region through initiatives like the SCO.