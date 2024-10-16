SCO Conference: Srinagar Highway Reopened For Traffic
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Srinagar Highway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, has now been reopened for traffic from both sides up to 9th Avenue on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Srinagar Highway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, has now been reopened for traffic from both sides up to 9th Avenue on Wednesday.
A public relation officer told APP, citizens can now travel from 9th Avenue towards Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road, as well as proceed towards Rawalpindi via Stadium Road.
He said currently, travelers are advised to avoid using the Expressway, Zero Point, and Red Zone areas.
Under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, strict security measures are in place, a public relation officer told APP.
He said 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens during the event.
CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasized the importance of public cooperation for the successful conduct of the summit.
He also advised citizens to stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police's Radio FM 92.4 or contacting the helpline at Pukar 15.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Rally held to educate people about early detection of breast cancer
Couple among three killed as car crashes into shops
Health Fair held in Larkana
SU Laar campus holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship cheque distribution ceremony
MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine
World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage
Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett
SCO-CHG adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM ..
Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day
Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik
World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly
October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple among three killed as car crashes into shops2 minutes ago
-
Health Fair held in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
SU Laar campus holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship cheque distribution ceremony2 minutes ago
-
MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine16 minutes ago
-
World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage16 minutes ago
-
SCO-CHG adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM Dar4 minutes ago
-
Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik18 minutes ago
-
World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly18 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Lahore development plan12 minutes ago
-
Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaboration with University of Agriculture15 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents15 minutes ago