Open Menu

SCO Conference: Srinagar Highway Reopened For Traffic

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 07:39 PM

SCO conference: Srinagar Highway reopened for traffic

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Srinagar Highway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, has now been reopened for traffic from both sides up to 9th Avenue on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Srinagar Highway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, has now been reopened for traffic from both sides up to 9th Avenue on Wednesday.

A public relation officer told APP, citizens can now travel from 9th Avenue towards Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road, as well as proceed towards Rawalpindi via Stadium Road.

He said currently, travelers are advised to avoid using the Expressway, Zero Point, and Red Zone areas.

Under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, strict security measures are in place, a public relation officer told APP.

He said 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens during the event.

CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasized the importance of public cooperation for the successful conduct of the summit.

He also advised citizens to stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police's Radio FM 92.4 or contacting the helpline at Pukar 15.

APP/rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Red Zone Road Traffic Guide Srinagar Rawalpindi Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event From

Recent Stories

Rally held to educate people about early detection ..

Rally held to educate people about early detection of breast cancer

2 minutes ago
 Couple among three killed as car crashes into shop ..

Couple among three killed as car crashes into shops

2 minutes ago
 Health Fair held in Larkana

Health Fair held in Larkana

2 minutes ago
 SU Laar campus holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship ch ..

SU Laar campus holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship cheque distribution ceremony

2 minutes ago
 MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

16 minutes ago
 World Food Day: Students urged to play role agains ..

World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage

16 minutes ago
Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

16 minutes ago
 SCO-CHG adopts decisions for more vibrant role, sh ..

SCO-CHG adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM ..

4 minutes ago
 Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

16 minutes ago
 Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

18 minutes ago
 World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish la ..

World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly

18 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI ..

October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan