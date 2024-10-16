SCO conference: Srinagar Highway reopened for traffic

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Srinagar Highway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, has now been reopened for traffic from both sides up to 9th Avenue on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that the Srinagar Highway, which was closed due to the arrival and departure of foreign guests for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, has now been reopened for traffic from both sides up to 9th Avenue on Wednesday.

A public relation officer told APP, citizens can now travel from 9th Avenue towards Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road, as well as proceed towards Rawalpindi via Stadium Road.

He said currently, travelers are advised to avoid using the Expressway, Zero Point, and Red Zone areas.

Under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, strict security measures are in place, a public relation officer told APP.

He said 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens during the event.

CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasized the importance of public cooperation for the successful conduct of the summit.

He also advised citizens to stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police's Radio FM 92.4 or contacting the helpline at Pukar 15.

APP/rzr-mkz