UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Countries To Work Together For Economic Deveolopment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:51 AM

SCO countries to work together for economic deveolopment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A former Ambassador Mushtaq Ahmad Meher Saturday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries to work together for economic development of the whole region.

Taking in a Radio Pakistan programme "Current Affairs" , he said that Indian attitude was not collaborative with the regional countries and it intended to increase dominance over Indian Ocean.

Mushtaq Meher said that Pakistan should focus to strengthen multilateral ties with Russia, Iran and Aghanistan to undermine Indian ambitions of regional dominance.

He said SCO was an important regional organization that represented almost half of world population.

"It is not impossible but tough to implement the eight-point agenda presented by Prime Minister Imran Khan because some countries are working on behest of West and the US," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Iran Russia Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

37 seconds ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.