SCO countries to work together for economic deveolopment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A former Ambassador Mushtaq Ahmad Meher Saturday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries to work together for economic development of the whole region.

Taking in a Radio Pakistan programme "Current Affairs" , he said that Indian attitude was not collaborative with the regional countries and it intended to increase dominance over Indian Ocean.

Mushtaq Meher said that Pakistan should focus to strengthen multilateral ties with Russia, Iran and Aghanistan to undermine Indian ambitions of regional dominance.

He said SCO was an important regional organization that represented almost half of world population.

"It is not impossible but tough to implement the eight-point agenda presented by Prime Minister Imran Khan because some countries are working on behest of West and the US," he concluded.