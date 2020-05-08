SCO donates 'Corona Food Relief Package' for 825 families

Under special corona food relief package, Special Communications Organization (SCO) contributed the food disbursement among a total of 825 most deserving families belonging to three districts of Mirpur Division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : Under special corona food relief package, Special Communications Organization (SCO) contributed the food disbursement among a total of 825 most deserving families belonging to three districts of Mirpur Division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Briefing newsmen here on Friday, Media Advisor of SCO Mirpur Division Ch. Jehangeer Shehzad said that on the special directives of the Director General SCO Maj. Gen. Ali Farhan, the Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Lt.

Col. Waleed Akhtar handed over the consignments of food relief package to the Deputy Commissioners.

The concerned districts administrations distributed food items among 415 lock-down and pandemic-hit families in Mirpur district, 210 in Bhimbher district and 200 in Kotli district.

SCO, he added, has also the special distinction of its vibrant participation in mass public welfare activities with the coordination of other nation-building institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit / Baltistan.