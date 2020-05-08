UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Donates 'Corona Food Relief Package' For 825 Families

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:08 PM

SCO donates 'Corona Food Relief Package' for 825 families

Under special corona food relief package, Special Communications Organization (SCO) contributed the food disbursement among a total of 825 most deserving families belonging to three districts of Mirpur Division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : Under special corona food relief package, Special Communications Organization (SCO) contributed the food disbursement among a total of 825 most deserving families belonging to three districts of Mirpur Division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Briefing newsmen here on Friday, Media Advisor of SCO Mirpur Division Ch. Jehangeer Shehzad said that on the special directives of the Director General SCO Maj. Gen. Ali Farhan, the Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Lt.

Col. Waleed Akhtar handed over the consignments of food relief package to the Deputy Commissioners.

The concerned districts administrations distributed food items among 415 lock-down and pandemic-hit families in Mirpur district, 210 in Bhimbher district and 200 in Kotli district.

SCO, he added, has also the special distinction of its vibrant participation in mass public welfare activities with the coordination of other nation-building institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit / Baltistan.

Related Topics

Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Mirpur Kotli May Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Fawad Ahmad briefs Prime Minister about " ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad police performance adjudged outstanding ..

3 minutes ago

Inter, AC Milan back training after two-month lock ..

3 minutes ago

Trump denies plot in Venezuela, says would use 'in ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces to Receive 18 Brigades of Tor ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Johnson Exchange Congratulations on 75th An ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.