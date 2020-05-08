SCO donates 'Corona Food Relief Package' for 825 Lock-down hit poor families in Mirpur Div

At the second leg of the special corona food relief package for poor, the state-controlled Special Communications Organization (SCO) contributed the food disbursement among a total of 825 most deserving Lock-down hit families belonging to poor and down trodden classes in all three districts of Mirpur Division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said

Briefing newsmen here on Friday, Media Advisor of SCO Mirpur Division Ch. Jehangeer Shehzad said that on the special directives of the Director General SCO Maj. Gen. Ali Farhan, the Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Lt.

Col. Waleed Akhtar handed over the consignments of food relief package to the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts for onward distribution among 415 lock-down-hit families in Mirpur district, 210 in Bhimbher district and 200 in Kotli district.

Jehangeer said that besides the SCO has also started giving special Ramadan and Covid-19 special packages for its valued customers of the cellular S.Com and inter-net services.

SCO, he added, has also the special distinguished record of its vibrant participation in mass public welfare activities with the coordination of other nation-building institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit / Baltistan.