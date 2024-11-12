Open Menu

SCO Expands IT Infrastructure In AJK: Lt. Col. Adeel

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

SCO expands IT infrastructure in AJK: Lt. Col. Adeel

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Special Communications Organization (SCO) is rapidly expanding its information technology infrastructure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) particularly in the Mirpur division, on Tuesday.

According to Lt. Col. Adeel Malik, the SCO's Mirpur Division Commanding Officer, the initiative aims to improve public services and boost economic growth through digital transition.

The SCO is establishing numerous software technology parks and freelancing hubs across the region, providing training and employment opportunities for young people.

Currently, around 50 such centers are operational in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Further expansion is planned with new facilities slated for completion this year in Bhimbar, Khairwal and Mirpur city, he said.

This initiative, driven by the vision of the Chief of Army Staff and the Director General of SCO aims to empower the youth of AJK by creating self-sufficiency and addressing unemployment, he further said.

The SCO believes that promoting the IT sector will lead to increased employment opportunities in online businesses, digital marketing and related fields, he added.

The goal is to provide 100% coverage of Mirpur division with modern technology.

APP/ahr/378

