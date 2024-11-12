SCO Expands IT Infrastructure In AJK: Lt. Col. Adeel
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Special Communications Organization (SCO) is rapidly expanding its information technology infrastructure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) particularly in the Mirpur division, on Tuesday.
According to Lt. Col. Adeel Malik, the SCO's Mirpur Division Commanding Officer, the initiative aims to improve public services and boost economic growth through digital transition.
The SCO is establishing numerous software technology parks and freelancing hubs across the region, providing training and employment opportunities for young people.
Currently, around 50 such centers are operational in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Further expansion is planned with new facilities slated for completion this year in Bhimbar, Khairwal and Mirpur city, he said.
This initiative, driven by the vision of the Chief of Army Staff and the Director General of SCO aims to empower the youth of AJK by creating self-sufficiency and addressing unemployment, he further said.
The SCO believes that promoting the IT sector will lead to increased employment opportunities in online businesses, digital marketing and related fields, he added.
The goal is to provide 100% coverage of Mirpur division with modern technology.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2,680 children receive school supplies including bags, notebooks, stationery33 seconds ago
-
Indonesian Chargé d'Affaires encourages Pakistan to export Halal meat48 seconds ago
-
KP Minister, PTI chief inaugurate Admn Block of Girls’ Hostel at University11 minutes ago
-
Implementation of Balochistan RTI Act, 2021 urged20 minutes ago
-
SP Saddar conducts open court to address public complaints21 minutes ago
-
Fawad Ch tenders apology in ECP contempt case21 minutes ago
-
Minister meets Netherlands' Ambassador, discusses CM's initiatives for minorities21 minutes ago
-
Children represent future foundations of strong Pakistan: CM21 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers four officers21 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore21 minutes ago
-
Nurturing of orphaned into respectable citizens societal responsibility: Governor Kundi31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan moving towards economic stability: Governor Sindh31 minutes ago