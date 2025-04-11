Open Menu

SCO Expends IT Network To Empower Youth In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) As part of its commitment to youth empowerment and digital advancement, the Special Communications Organization (SCO) continues to expand its network of Software Technology Parks (STPs) and Freelancing Hubs (FLHs) across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) under its Vision 2025, initiative. Over the past 16 months, SCO has successfully established 31 IT centers, significantly boosting the region’s IT infrastructure and creating opportunities for young professionals.

A high-level delegation recently visited the STP Muzaffarabad** to witness SCO’s transformative initiatives firsthand. The delegation included representatives from the Prime Minister's SDG Unit, Director General M&E, Section Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs from P&DD (GoAJ&K), the Director of Land Use and Planning, the Director of ORIC at the University of AJ&K, and the Head of UNWFP AJ&K, along with his team.

The visit, organized by the **SCO Muzaffarabad team led by Mr.

Umar Satti**, featured a detailed briefing on SCO’s **training programs, operational models, collaboration opportunities, and sustainability plans**. The delegates also interacted with **IT companies, startups, and freelancers** operating from the STP, expressing admiration for the high standard of work and innovation displayed by local talent.

The participants lauded SCO’s efforts in fostering a **vibrant IT ecosystem** and agreed to explore further collaboration in upcoming **SDG Technical Working Group (TWG) meetings**. They emphasized the need for continued support to empower AJ&K’s youth through **enhanced digital infrastructure and skill development**.

SCO remains dedicated to its mission of **"youth empowerment through sustained IT support"** and looks forward to strengthening partnerships with government bodies, educational institutions, and international organizations to drive AJ&K’s digital future.

